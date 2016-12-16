Facebook is going to use Snopes and other fact checkers to combat fake news

Facebook is going to start fact checking, labelling, and burying fake news and hoaxes in the News Feed, the company announced on Thursday.

The decision comes after Facebook received heated criticism for its role in spreading a deluge of political misinformation during the U.S. presidential election.

To combat fake news, Facebook has partnered with a shortlist of media organisations, including Snopes and ABC News, that are part of an international fact-checking network lead by Poynter, a nonprofit school for journalism located in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Starting as a test with a small percentage of its users in the United States, Facebook will make it easier to report news stories that are fake or misleading. Once fact checkers have confirmed that the story is fake, it will be labelled as such and demoted in the News Feed.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider that the social network will also use other signals, like algorithms that detect whether a story that appears fake is going viral, to determine if it should label the story as fake and bury it in peoples’ feeds.

“We’ve focused our efforts on the worst of the worst, on the clear hoaxes spread by spammers for their own gain, and on engaging both our community and third party organisations,” Facebook News Feed chief Adam Mosseri said in a company blog post on Thursday.

A team of Facebook researchers will also review website domains and send sites that appear to be fake or spoofed (like “washingtonpost.co”) to third-party fact checkers, a Facebook spokesperson said. Of the 42 news organisations in Poynter’s fact-checking network, Facebook is starting out with the following four: Snopes, Factcheck.org, ABC News, PolitiFact.

“We are only involved to the extent that Facebook relies on the list of signatories to our code of principles as a starting point for the organisations it chooses to verify,” a Poynter spokesperson told Business Insider. “Facebook is the only organisation certifying third party fact-checkers on its platform.”

Facebook has given its four initial fact-checking partners access to a tool that will let them label stories in the News Feed as fake, a Facebook spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that Facebook is not paying the organisations to fact check.

The websites that Facebook determines to be fake news organisations or spoofed domains will also not be able to sell ads on the social network. Owners of fake news sites can make thousands of dollars per month through internet ads.

