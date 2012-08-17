Facebook Will Now Quickly Delete Your Photos For Good After You Remove Them

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Facebook has received a lot of flack in the past for not removing photos from its servers in a timely matter after you remove them from your profile.But according to Ars Technica, that’s finally changed. Before now, it used to take several months or even a full year or more for the photos to finally disappear.



Now when you remove a photo from your profile, Facebook will wipe the data from its servers within 30 days, the company tells Ars Technica.

In tests, Ars Technica says photos would often be removed within a very reasonable two days.

