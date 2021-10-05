The most important moments from the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen arrives to testify before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen will testify before Congress Tuesday.

The hearing comes after she leaked internal documents showing the company’s controversial practices.

She’s expected to testify that Facebook prioritized profits over stopping extremism and division.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday after leaking internal documents shedding new light on many of the social media giant’s controversial business practices.

Haugen shared the documents with the Wall Street Journal that in part showed Facebook knew Instagram negatively impacted the mental health of its young users, especially teenage girls. It also showed employees were worried that a 2018 algorithm change further promoted sensationalistic and divisive content to users.

Facebook consistently resolves conflicts “in favor of its own profits,” Haugen said in her opening remarks. “The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats, and more combat.”

You can watch the hearing on the US Senate’s website here.

Haugen referenced Monday’s sweeping Facebook outage

In her opening remarks, Haugen said she doesn’t know why the services went down. “But I know that for more than five hours, Facebook wasn’t used to deepened divides destabilize democracies and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies,” she said.

“It also means the millions of small businesses, weren’t able to reach potential customers, and countless photos of new babies weren’t joyously celebrated by family and friends around the world,” she said.

‘The buck stops with Mark’

Haugen said CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds more than half of all voting shares for Facebook, giving him unilateral control over the company. In that sense, “the buck stops with” him when making major decisions at Facebook.

“There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself,” Haugen told Congress. She suggested a regulatory agency within the federal government to help keep Facebook and other technology platforms in check.

Facebook responds

Facebook’s communications lead responded to Haugen publicly for the first time as the hearing was in progress, claiming in response to her comments about child safety for children on the platform and related research that she “did not work on child safety or Instagram.”

Instagram Kids is expected to come out, eventually

Haugen and the Senate committee members expressed doubt that Facebook’s announcement that it was “pausing” the development of an Instagram for children under 13 years old would last long or result in a permanent scrapping of plans for such a platform.

“I’d be sincerely surprised if they don’t continue working on Instagram Kids,” Haugen said. “I’d be amazed if a year from now we’re not having this conversation again.”

“Facebook understands that if they want to continue to grow, they have to find new users and that the next generation is just as engaged as the current one,” Haugen added. “And they’ll do that by making sure they have habits before they have good self-regulation — by hooking kids.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.