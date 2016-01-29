Facebook's incredible mobile growth

Facebook reported strong earnings for Q4 2015 on Wednesday, and the stock is skyrocketing — it’s up about 15% as of mid-day Thursday.

Facebook owes a large part of its recent success to its mobile growth. When the company went public in spring 2012, it had zero mobile ad revenue. Now mobile advertising makes up 80% of its ad revenue. And its mobile usage just keeps on growing, as this chart from Statista shows.

Facebook added 253 million monthly users to the core mobile Facebook app in the last year, from an already high base of 1.19 billion (21%). Whatsapp, the company’s largest messaging app, added 200 million (+29%), and Instagram, which is immensely popular among teens, added 100 million (+33%).

