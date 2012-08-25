Here's A First Look At Facebook's Amazing New Campus By Frank Gehry

Photo: Everett Katigbak, Facebook

Facebook already has 2,000 employees at its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.But it’s preparing for a major expansion. Eventually, its current location—the East Campus—will hold 6,600 employees. Another 2,800 will occupy a second site, the West Campus, across the Bayfront Expressway.



Facebook has hired Frank Gehry’s architecture firm, Gehry Partners, to design a new, sprawling office building which will house those engineers in a big, open space, with walls cleverly angled so the insides don’t feel oppressive.

Here are some models and drawings which give an idea of Facebook’s new home.

