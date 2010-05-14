Facebook: We're Making Security Better In Some Ways, Too!

In the midst of another tough day for Facebook’s reputation on privacy, the social network just announced a new set of security features to protect users from having their accounts hacked.



Facebook now lets you register the devices you regularly use to access the site — your home and work computers and your mobile phone, for instance. Facebook will then send you an email notification (and a text message, if you have SMS notifcations enabled) whenever your account is accessed from a device that isn’t registered. If it’s you, you can simply register the new computer; if you’ve been hacked, you have an immediate heads up.

Facebook also asks additional security questions when you log in from a device it deems suspect.

See also: How to put your Facebook account on privacy lockdown →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.