MYSTERY SOLVED: Here's How Facebook Poached A Foursquare Engineer

Nathan Folkman

Photo: Twitter

Back in November, Facebook poached a Foursquare engineer named Nathan Folkman.It was weird.



Since when do early, not-yet-fully-vested engineers quit super-hot startups for slower-paced, more established companies where there is less career upside?

Anyway, we’ve since heard some gossip on what actually happened.

Apparently, Facebook HR – always hungry for talent – went on a poaching campaign at Foursquare, and tried to recruit all its top engineers.

The aim was twofold: to get talent and to intimidate Foursquare management, which is now in direct competition with Facebook.

Fun stuff, right? We love it.

Folkman was the only guy who took the bait – in part because he’s pretty close to Sam Lessin, who’s startup, Drop.io, had just been acquired by Facebook. (Also we heard he might have just broken up with his girlfriend.)

Mystery solved!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.