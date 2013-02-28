Facebook Invited Almost Everyone To Its Ad Exchange BUT Google [THE BRIEF]

Photo: techcrunch

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Facebook just welcomed AOL’s Advertising.com — now AOL Networks — to FBX. While that’s great for AOL and its advertisers, this recent invite made Facebook’s exclusion of Google even more pronounced to the ad world, Ad Age notes. Publicis, which uses Google for most of its ad buys, has already made noises that Google’s absence is unfair.



As the cookie versus cream war rages on, Oreo and its ad agency, Wieden + Kennedy, created an awesome machine that removes the cream from cookies. More cool, Oreo-related inventions to come.

Google introduced TrueView ads to both apps and games.

Huawei, the world’s third largest cell phone maker, launched its first global campaign.

DKNY made a public apology … on Tumblr.

Ad tech company Vibrant Media named Pamela Raley, a former Disney, Newsweek, and Hearst exec, the VP of sales in the East region.

Ad Age thinks you need to know about these startups right now.

Mark Cadman, CEO of Publicis Seattle, is moving to BBDO to take over as EVP and managing director of North America. He will oversee AT&T.

