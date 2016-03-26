Facebook uses a poll to pick which questions Zuck answers at weekly all-hands meetings

Facebook Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a public Q&A from Facebook HQ in 2014.

For Facebook employees, Friday afternoons mean an opportunity to pick the brains of company leaders.

Every Friday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his executive team hold an all-hands meeting where employees are encouraged to ask candid questions.

Facebookers can question them about anything — product roadmaps, culture queries, or more casual stuff, like fishing for leadership advice from Zuck.

While a lot of the questions happen live, Facebook also gives employees an opportunity to submit questions beforehand through its polling feature in Groups (all employees are part of one giant Facebook Group where company memos and the like get posted).

That’s one of the funny things about being a Facebook employee: You use Facebook tools like Groups and Messenger for everything (GIFs included).

Director of HR Lori Goler tells Business Insider that the tool is valuable because it helps surface the most important questions and makes it easier for employees to ask things that might otherwise be uncomfortable.

The poll tool lets anyone add a question anonymously and then everyone can choose to vote for which ones they think are most important.

“Sometimes it isn’t something that everyone in the organisation would raise their hand to ask, but with this tool only one person has to ask and then other people can help it surface to the top,” Goler says.

Facebook puts a strong emphasis on having an open and transparent culture and the weekly exec Q&As with the employee-submitted questions are a big part of that.

“It’s always something really interesting, sometimes controversial,” Goler says. “It really is a way for people to express what’s on their mind. And for us to hear that.”

