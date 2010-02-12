Facebook: We Did Not "Force" Sales Rep To Quit ABC's "The Bachelor"

Attention reality TV-viewing world!Facebook would like you to know that it did not “force” its sales rep, Ali Fedotowsky to quit ABC’s matchmaking game show “The Bachelor.”
In an episode that aired Monday night, it was revealed that Ali’s employer gave her an ultimatum: quit the show or come back to work. Ali quit the show.
Yesterday, the world learned that this employer was (and is) Facebook.
But a Facebook spokesperson tells us no one forced Ali to quit. “We appreciate the personal decision to return to work was deeply difficult, but we’re glad Ali decided to come back.”
A person familiar with Ali’s situation tells us what basically happened is that, like any Facebook employee, she had a certain allocation of vacation time and that she ran out of it. Once it was up, Facebook presented Ali with a choice: quit or come back.
Ali, who was surprised as anybody that she made it so far on the show, took a long look at her options — really, her Facebook options — and decided to come on back to work.
This source suggested Ali hadn’t been at Facebook long enough to take a paid or unpaid leave of absence.
