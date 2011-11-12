Facebook: "We are a Massive Distribution Mechanism for Video on the Web"



MONACO — With the recent introduction of the Open Graph Platform, Facebook has become a “massive distribution mechanism for video on the Web,” says Christian Hernandez, Director of Platform Partnerships for Europe, Middle East and Africa, in this interview with Beet.TV.



We spoke with him last night about how Facebook is driving viewership for networks and small video producers.

He was a speaker at the Monaco Media Forum.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

