Here's How Facebook Will Reward Celebrities Who Post About The Super Bowl

Want to watch the big game with your favourite star?

Now, in a way, you can. Facebook is offering incentives to celebrities to participate in a “WatchWith” party during the Super Bowl.

In a letter to Re/Code, Facebook asks chosen celebs to Facebook to post about 7 pieces of Super Bowl commentary in exchange for good publicity.

BetaBeat reports,

Some specific posting suggestions include “Pre-game photo of your viewing party,” “Commentary on performance by National Anthem singer and/or Bruno Mars at Halftime” and “Commentary on funny SB commercials.” In exchange, Facebook will provide “Amplified distribution on posts to your current FB Page fans via our internal organic and ad credit tools.” Facebook also promises “Exposure to new FB fans” and “Exclusive access to new FB Pages app to facilitate the posting via mobile and enable fan engagement.”

Here’s the full run-down of the “Watch With” parties over at Re/Code.

