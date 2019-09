Photo: Hitwise

Facebook has notched another traffic victory over Google, according to Hitwise data.Last week Facebook was the most popular site on the web. Facebook has done this on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day as well as the weekend of March 6th and 7th, according to Hitwise.



