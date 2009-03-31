Facebook Movie Still On, Despite Company Protests

Former Facebook employees tell us the company sent out letters warning them not to talk to “West Wing” creator Aaron Sorkin, who — his publicist tells us — is still working on a movie about the social network’s founding.



A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the news, telling us Facebook sent the letters, but not in reaction to any one specific project.

We’re sure most companies would rather its old employees not talk to muckracking Hollywood screenwriters, so we’re not surprised to hear about the letters.

Still, we do hope Aaron gets his movie made. We’ve been to Facebook’s headquarters and there is plenty of room for the walking and talking and interrupting that makes Sorkin’s movies work.

With Facebook’s many cofounders, controversial origins, and various legal battles, we’re sure its founding story would make a good movie — especially if reports are true that it’s based on Ben Mezerich’s gleefully fictious account of a bad boy Mark Zuckerberg.

Gawker landed excerpts of that book last year, and you should read the part when the fictional versions of Mark and cofounder Eduardo Saverin dine on Koala:

