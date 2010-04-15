Facebook Wants To Slaughter Google's Aardvark

Photo: AP

Facebook’s director of product, Blake Ross, says the company is launching a Q&A product with a focus “on delivering practical value to users who need answers quickly from the people around them (whether socially or spatially).”Blake announced the news in a forum hosted by Quora, a startup founded by former Facebook employees.



Writing that, “real-time Q&A backed by people has been a dream of mine since I joined Facebook three years ago,” Blake said Facebook is launching the feature to behavoir it already sees on the network.

“People already ask logistical and recommendation questions on Facebook (e.g. “Is Desperate Housewives a repeat tonight?” or “What’s a good Italian restaurant around here?”) and we’d like to see what happens when we combine that use case with the magic of the Polls product to deliver instantaneous results.”

In his post, Blake tried to suggest that a Facebook Q&A product won’t launch in competition with any other Web products.

“I’m not someone who’s driven by “killing” someone else’s baby. There are too many new and exciting things to give birth to.”

That’s so sweet.

But it’s BS, of course.

A Facebook Q&A product will compete some with Quora and Yahoo Answers, but it goes directly after Google’s Aardvark.

While Quora and Yahoo Answers are both focused on building up a database of responses to questions with lasting value, Vark is about firing off questions that are pressing to you now, and getting answers immediately. Aardvark describes itself as “a new kind of tool that lets you tap into the knowledge and experience of friends and friends-of-friends.”

Sounds pretty similar to “delivering practical value to users who need answers quickly from the people around them (whether socially or spatially),” to us.

