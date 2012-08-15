Facebook Wants To Put More Ads In Your News Feed

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: Flickr/Guillaume Paumier

With its stock sinking following its Q2 earnings, which showed its profits under pressure from a ballooning employee headcount and investments in property and equipment, Facebook is testing yet another new product which will bring more ads to users’ feeds. A spokesperson told Mashable:”Starting soon, we are beginning a very small test that will allow marketers to promote page posts to people beyond their fans in the news feed,” says Facebook spokeswoman Annie Ta. “These ads may appear on both desktop and mobile.”



The bottom line: If the test succeeds, there will be more ads in your news feed.

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

Related:

Here’s The Deck Facebook Showed Wall Street Before Its Stock Crashed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.