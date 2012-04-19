Facebook Wants To Hit The NASDAQ On This Date

Photo: milkmit/Dylan Love

Facebook is targeting May 17th as its date for IPO, reports TechCrunch.This lines up with earlier reports that the social networking site would arrive on the public markets in the third week of May.



This is, of course, dependent on the SEC giving it the go-ahead, and the stack of paperwork with its recent Instagram acquisition won’t necessarily make the process easier.

The report indicates that Facebook will be valued around $100 billion despite the fact that the company actually values itself around $75 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.