Facebook Has No Plans To Give Brands A Way To See What You Post About Them

Earlier today, we reported that Facebook wants to find a way to let brands insert themselves in conversations people were having about them on Facebook, according to a report from CNet.

It was initially said that Facebook is working to give brands and media companies an easy way find those conversations.

After speaking with a spokesperson from Facebook, we learned this is not the case.

In an official statement, Facebook said:

[Business Development vice president Chris Daniels] is not talking about brands here; he’s referring to the media partners and content producers who have access to our API’s as announced some time back. There is nothing new happening with brands and our content APIs, which are only available to a few partners.

You can watch Daniels speak below:

