Facebook Wants To Take Over Your Phone

Social Media Insights is a new daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Facebook Owns Your Phone (Fast Company)

Over the last couple of years, Facebook has packed its mobile apps with much of the same functionality as operating systems like Google’s Android, Apple’s iOS, or Amazon’s version of Android for Kindle Fire. It has not, however, launched the Facebook phone that once seemed inevitable. That’s because your phone already is a Facebook phone.

Photo: comScore

According to comScore, Facebook already owns 23 per cent of time spent in apps on Android and iOS. It also owns Instagram, one of the apps with which mobile users spend the second most amount of time (it’s tied with Gmail and YouTube at 3 per cent). The more time the company controls on its competitors’ phones, the less important it is that it doesn’t have its own devices. Read >>

What’s In Your Wallet? A Facebook Card? (The Huffington Post)

Facebook announced a major addition to their Gifts product on Jan. 31— Facebook Cards. Facebook Cards, as the name implies, are physical, multi-use gift cards that users can order for friends directly through Facebook. Facebook Cards uses the existing Facebook Gifts infrastructure to allow a user to send a Facebook Card with a credit from a participating retailer. The recipient is prompted to enter their mailing address (more data!) in order to receive the physical card. Facebook sees it as a multi-use, multi-retailer product. This nudges it up close to, but not fully into, the mobile wallet space. For one thing it’s still a physical object and for another, Facebook has no immediate plans to allow users to load up dollars or deals, but this could change rapidly. Read >>

Facebook Can Totally Undermine Apple And Google (Wired)

We’re in uncharted territory here since platforms-on-top-of-platform configurations are relatively new. Yet we do have one related industry example that could shed some light on this case. It’s one of Japan’s leading mobile social game developers: GREE. GREE makes up to four times more average revenue per user (ARPU) than Zynga. And Facebook has far more reach than GREE. Given that social applications, and particularly games, are the most popular and highest revenue generators of all mobile applications— a Facebook multi-sided platform similar to GREE would divert a lot of value away from Apple’s and Google’s smartphone platforms. Read >>

Wall Street Rethinks Facebook Earnings (Reuters)

Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser upgraded Facebook to a “Buy” rating, calling Wall Street’s reaction to the results “downright dazed.” The stock market incorrectly interpreted Facebook’s “mobile revenue figures as a negative when in fact they are part of a story that we can see as qualitatively more favourable,” Wieser said. Shares of the company finished regular trading the day after earnings down 0.8 per cent at $30.98. The company reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and said mobile advertising revenue doubled to $306 million, suggesting it was making inroads into handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets. Investors were looking for at least $350 million in mobile advertising revenue, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster said in a note to clients. Read >>

Developing A Strategic Social Media Plan For Your Business (Ahain Group)

After you’ve taken time to discover how customers would like you to engage on social media, you now need to develop a social media strategy that will generate meaningful and real returns for the business. The 10 steps in developing strategic social media are:

Align with the business Discover opportunities Define goals Identify KPIs Assign values to KPIs Decide on channels Determine tactics Select analytics Roll out strategy Measure and refine

Quantifying an ROI from social media is only possible after you’ve developed a strategic plan that will make measurement both clear and easy. Read >>

Super Bowl, Commercials, And Social Media (NetBase)

Now that the game is over, here is what NetBase found about Super Bowl commercials during the last 24 hours:

Go Daddy (249,273 mentions: 14.67 per cent positive)

Doritos (137,509 mentions, 90.87 per cent pos)

Pepsi (47,176 mentions, 69.99 per cent pos)

Volkswagen (31,052 mentions, 84.08 per cent pos)

Budweiser (24,658 mentions, 83.37 per cent pos)

Dodge Ram (19,619 mentions, 77.66 per cent pos)

Taco Bell (19,783 mentions, 93.20 per cent pos)

Calvin Klein (16,532 mentions, 75.17 per cent pos)

NFL (Leon Sandcastle) (12,700 mentions, 91.54 per cent pos)

Blackberry (10,773 mentions, 55.36 per cent pos)

Photo: NetBase

The graphic compares 8 of the 15 most buzzed about commercials by mentions, sentiment and passion intensity. The amount of chatter about a brand is indicated by the size of the bubble, while the placement of the bubble shows the sentiment (from top to bottom) and the intensity of passion (from left to right). Read >>

How To Measure Social Media ROI (Jason Fox)

Is it enough to have a Facebook profile, a Twitter account, and a YouTube channel? To be putting original content onto each platform on a consistent basis. To be monitoring for comments and likes that you can connect with and create relationships. Maybe venturing out into less common social media channels like Pinterest or Google+. To be collecting Fans, Friends, Followers, and Likes with a reckless abandon. Possibly promoting an occasional Facebook post to maximise exposure. Is that enough? Perhaps it is to much. The only way to know for sure is to measure social media ROI:

Photo: salesforce

No matter how you are using Social Media there is a way to measure its value. Whether you interested in a general overview or you want to create a closed loop marketing campaign. There is a system that will help you to Measure Social Media ROI. Read >>

Twitter Blew Out Facebook In The Super Bowl (Business Insider)

As the Baltimore Ravens were narrowly beating the San Francisco 49ers, Twitter featured in 26 out of 52 nationally aired advertisements, while Facebook only featured in four, and Google+ was not mentioned at all. YouTube and Instagram were mentioned once each, according to the website MarketingLand.com. In last year’s Super Bowl, Twitter and Facebook tied with only eight mentions each out of a total of 59 advertisements. For Twitter, the change from eight mentions to 26 represents a gain of more than 300 per cent. For Facebook, it is a 50 per cent drop. Read >>

The Social Credit Card? (The Huffington Post)

BarclayCard tapped the power of the crowd (their card members) to collaborate on building a better credit card experience. They launched a community where card member could exchange ideas, vote on product features and earn “credits” for their participation. The result is BarclayCard Ring — the world’s first community-designed credit card. Benefits include:

Full transparency — insight into how Barclaycard Ring makes money, including metrics on Ring’s financial performance. Continued influence over the offering — a chance to guide Ring’s benefits, rates, rules and penalties through an idea submission and peer evaluation system. A share of Ring profits — including options to donate profits to community-chosen charities. A robust social experience — topical forums, ask-and-answer, idea-sharing, polls, blogs, and credits earned for community participation.

If your social strategy doesn’t include new ways of thinking about how your social customers fit into your business, it better. 2013 will be a game-changing year for social media. Brands like Barclaycard who are serious about social will make sure of that. Read >>

Social Media Is Changing The Way You Fly (WFAA)

Airlines no longer just make money taking travellers where they want to go. Some carriers now show up where their passengers already are. Southwest has six employees dedicated to social media, often only during regular business hours. The airline created its team by drawing employees from different departments, including customer service, marketing, and communications. This team doesn’t just respond to questions, comments, and criticism on Twitter. Southwest employees also rebook flights, track bags, and issue travel vouchers all in 140 characters or less. Airline customer service has always been a thankless job. But its presence on social media continues to evolve as the power of participating for passengers does, too. Read >>

Social Media vs. Email: Which One Is Best For Your Business? (Publicity Mag)

The following infographic shows the peculiarities of social media and email. The stats are a bit dated, but you can get a fair idea about the power of both tools. Read >>

Photo: SmarterTools

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.