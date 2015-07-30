Facebook just added more daily active users in the US than Twitter added monthly active users in the world

Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook just released its Q2 earnings report, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line.

It also increased its number of daily active users to 968 million, with 164 million coming from the United States and Canada.

That’s an increase of 32 million total, and 3 million in its most saturated market.

Although the total missed estimates — analysts had hoped Facebook would reach 970.5 million DUAs — it’s still a tremendously big number.

In fact, Facebook’s growth in US users who use the service every day trounced the growth in the global number of monthly users reported by Twitter, which reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday. Twitter only added 2 million new monthly active users.

Facebook added more *daily* active users in the US (its most mature/saturated market) last q than Twitter added MAUs *globally*

— Jan Dawson (@jandawson) July 29, 2015

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.