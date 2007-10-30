Facebook Vs. The Blogger

Mark Zuckerberg and co like to describe Facebook as a utility, and as journalists we’ve certainly found it useful: For instance, it’s a great way to track down sources. And Valleywag’s Owen Thomas has used it to semi-confirm the Facebook-Microsoft deal. But now Owen’s employee, Nicholas Carlson, seems to have bumped up against the limits of Facebook’s utility — the social network, it seems, is not useful for contacting Facebook employees when you want to ask them a question. Gory details here.

