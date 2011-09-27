10 Reasons Facebook Will Wipe The Floor With Google+

Sorry Vic, but Mark’s got you by the tail.

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Google+ just opened to the public a few days ago, and millions more people just signed up.But will they stay?



Google+ is a great social network, but it’s not as good as Facebook.

Especially the new and improved Facebook.

Here’s why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.