QUIZ: Which Is The New Facebook And Which Is Google +?

For a couple of years there, every time Google rolled out a “social” product, everyone laughed–because whatever the company did seemed like such an obvious rip-off of Facebook.



But now the tables have turned.

Now it appears that it is Facebook’s designers who have had their faces pressed up against Google’s windows.

The photographer and blogger who calls himself Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) just posted the following side-by-side screen shot.

He asks folks to pick out which is the new Facebook and which is Google +.

Well?

Photo: Thomas Hawk

