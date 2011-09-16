FACEBOOK VP: "We Will Always Have Ads As Part Of Our Model"

One of the big questions surrounding Facebook is how it will make money, especially in light of the ongoing privacy issues.



Mark Zuckerberg’s company has a huge amount of personal data, but no on is sure how to best monetise the information (or if that is even legal).

Perhaps Facebook will launch a service that does away with ads completely.

One attendees at Paid Content’s advertising conference poised that exact question to Carolyn Everson, VP of global marketing solutions.

“If the conversation is happening, I haven’t been part of it,” she said.

“My understand is that we will always have ads as part of our model. I certainly haven’t had conversations with Mark or the product team to anything different than that.”

