Facebook No Longer Wants Your Vote

Facebook no longer wants its users to vote on the site’s policies, reports Reuters.



In 2009, Facebook attempted to defuse outrage over changes to its terms of service with a bold plan to have users vote on future changes.

It now wants to dismantle that system, saying it was too easy for individuals with agendas to manipulate.

It also make it easier to share information between services it controls—like Instagram, for example—and build unified profiles for its users.

Facebook told Reuters the changes are meant to “help provide, understand, and improve our services.”

Instead of voting, users will give other forms of feedback, like question-and-answer forums and live webcasts about privacy, safety, and security.

Don’t Miss: 10 Marketers Who Nailed It With Hugely Viral Facebook Posts >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.