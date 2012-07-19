Voters In Washington State Can Register Through Facebook

Eligible people in Washington state will be able to register to vote via Facebook starting next week, reports Dvice.



Microsoft is developing the Facebook app that will make it all possible. Voters will have to supply the obvious documentation such as a Washington state driver’s licence or other government-issued ID.

It’s nice to see this long-hypothesized idea coming to fruition.

