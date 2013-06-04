There's A Facebook Virus Going Around That Can Empty Your Bank Account

A six year old virus that drains bank accounts is thriving on Facebook, reports Nicole Perlroth of the New York Times.



Facebook has been alerted to the problem but it isn’t taking the matter nearly as seriously as it should be, says Eric Feinberg, founder of the advocacy group Fans Against Kounterfeit Enterprise (FAKE).

Feinberg told the NYTimes, “[Facebook isn’t] listening…we need oversight on this.”

The virus is called Zeus. It’s a special type of Trojan horse that has already infected millions of computers. Zeus works by remaining dormant on your computer until you log into your bank account. Once you’re in it steals your password and drains your account.

The virus is sophisticated too. Sometimes it can even replace your bank’s website with its own page in order to get even more information like your social security number so that it can be sold on the black market.

Zeus has been around since 2007 and evidence shows that it is only getting more active. The virus is being hosted from computers controlled by a Russian criminal gang that has been liked to online crimes ranging from malware and identity theft all the way to child pornography.

