Facebook is working on a virtual reality app that will let you play ping-pong with friends in space

During a Q&A at Facebook’s headquarters today, Zuckerberg hinted that the Oculus team is tinkering with an app that lets friends play ping pong with each other in virtual reality, even when they’re in two different locations.

“Then it gets really crazy because then you can change how gravity works. You can press a button and you’re underwater. Then you press a button and play things in space where there is no gravity,” Zuckerberg said animatedly.

Of course, one can’t actually play ping pong under the ocean, but that’s the magic of virtual reality to Zuckerberg.

“You can experience things that aren’t even possible in the world,” Zuckerberg said. “That’s where I’m really excited.”

Zuckerberg is a huge fan of virtual reality, and led Facebook’s $US2 billion acquisition of virtual reality maker Oculus in 2014.

They’re not only planning crazy versions of games, although ping-pong in space does sound cool. Virtual reality also can also allow people to experience things that actually did happen, Zuckerberg explained later in the Q&A.

For example, you can send people videos of a baby taking their first steps, but it would be an entirely different moment if you could experience that in virtual reality and be there when it happens.

“You want to be there, and be able to send it to your grandmother across the country so she can be there, too,” Zuckerberg said.

NOW WATCH: We were blown away by virtual reality park The Void



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.