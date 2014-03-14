Here's What Facebook's Video Ads Will Look Like

Facebook has confirmed a report from Bloomberg that the social network will begin selling its long-awaited video ads today, with the ads slated to start showing up in newsfeeds in late April or early May.

In a post on Facebook’s business blog, product marketing manager Susan Buckner wrote that ads will begin playing without sound as they appear in people’s feeds and stop playing once the user has scrolled past. She also posted a video demonstrating what the ads will look like.

Here’s a screenshot:

You can find the full video demonstration and additional information about the new ads in Facebook’s blogpost.

