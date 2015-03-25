Facebook may be partnering with Vice and Vox to make a huge push into video that could frighten YouTube

Justin Sullivan/Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 30: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening kenote at the Facebook f8 conference on April 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the annual one-day F8 developers conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook is reportedly in talks with several media firms for a new project known as “Anthology,” according to a new report from The Information’s Amir Efrati and Tom Dotan.

The idea is to get companies like Vox, Vice, and The Onion among others to produce short videos that would be published directly on Facebook.

Facebook wants to make sure higher-quality videos appear in your News Feed, the report says, so that it can make more money from video ads.

By improving the quality of the videos that ads appear against, Facebook is making users more comfortable with seeing ads.

Facebook and its content partners will try to convince advertisers to sponsor the videos in the coming weeks, according to The Information, and the videos are expected to roll out later this year. Facebook already has deals like this in place with the NFL and Verizon.

The company reportedly plans to discuss more details regarding “Anthology” during the “NewFronts” conference in April — a showcase of upcoming video programming for advertisers held in New York.

Video sharing on Facebook has been growing massively over the past year. In January, the company shared statistics that indicated videos posted to the platform per person had increased by 94% over the last year. The numbers also showed 50% of Americans using Facebook watch at least one video per day.

Facebook’s alleged “Anthology” plan is just another indication that the company is getting more serious about video, potentially putting pressure on YouTube. In November 2014, for example, the number of videos uploaded to Facebook overtook YouTube videos on Facebook for the first time.

The Information also notes the potential threat Facebook’s push into video could pose to YouTube:

It will also put pressure on Google’s YouTube, which is less oriented around a content “feed” built for the smartphone age. Facebook also has the advantage of only needing to tweak an algorithm to get a video in front of more crowds whenever they open the app.

But Facebook isn’t only after video content — The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Facebook is in talks with outlets such as National Geographic, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and others to publish editorial content directly to its platform.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment and will update this post if necessary.

