Proof That Facebook Copied One Of The Hottest Apps On The Planet And It Still Bombed

Facebook released a new iPhone app last week called Poke. Poke lets you send self-destructing photos, videos, and text messages to your Facebook friends.It’s remarkably similar to another app called Snapchat, which launched a few months ago.



In fact, Poke is so similar to Snapchat, that it’s tough to call it anything but a blatant ripoff.

Need proof? Check out the photographic evidence in the gallery below.

There are two ways to look at this: 1.) Facebook is losing its touch for innovation, and just trying to copy popular apps and services. 2.) Facebook is leveraging its 1 billion users, proving that coming up with a concept first doesn’t make it best.

But the users have spoken. After a launch day pop, Poke has fallen in Apple’s App Store rankings. Snapchat is still holding strong in the top five.

