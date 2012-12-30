Proof That Facebook Copied One Of The Hottest Apps On The Planet And It Still Bombed

Steve Kovach
facebook poke versus snapchat

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook released a new iPhone app last week called Poke. Poke lets you send self-destructing photos, videos, and text messages to your Facebook friends.It’s remarkably similar to another app called Snapchat, which launched a few months ago.

In fact, Poke is so similar to Snapchat, that it’s tough to call it anything but a blatant ripoff. 

Need proof? Check out the photographic evidence in the gallery below.

There are two ways to look at this: 1.) Facebook is losing its touch for innovation, and just trying to copy popular apps and services. 2.) Facebook is leveraging its 1 billion users, proving that coming up with a concept first doesn’t make it best.

But the users have spoken. After a launch day pop, Poke has fallen in Apple’s App Store rankings. Snapchat is still holding strong in the top five. 

Snapchat gives you a colour palette for doodling over your photos.

Poke has a colour palette too.

This is what it looks like when someone views the photo you sent over Snapchat.

And this is what it looks like when someone views your Poke photo.

One of Snapchat's most clever features is to warn you when someone screenshots your photo.

Facebook copied the screenshot alert for Poke.

Snapchat lets you choose how long a photo can be viewed for before it self-destructs.

Poke copied that too.

However, Poke has a few features not found in Snapchat. 1.) You can send a self-destructing text message. 2.) You can send a Poke, a meaningless gesture from Facebook's early days.

Want more apps?

Click here to see the first 20 apps to download on your new iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.