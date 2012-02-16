Facebook's Latest Shot At Twitter Will Get Celebrities On Board

Lady Gaga

Facebook is launching a system today that allows for public figures to get their identities verified and display a nickname instead of a birth name, reports TechCrunch.Consider the example of someone like Lady Gaga — she’s popular enough that there may be people impersonating her online. Furthermore, she was born “Stefani Germanotta.”



Facebook’s new system would let people know they were subscribing to the genuine Lady Gaga and let her display her name as such, with “Stefani Germanotta” appearing somewhere else in her profile.

After Facebook manually approves each account, verified users will show up more often as suggested people to subscribe to.

This system is just another way that Facebook is taking potshots at Twitter — previously, Facebook launched the “subscribe” system, a one-way friending feature that lets people amass followers from a user base much larger than Twitter.

