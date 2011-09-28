Facebook valuation TAKES ANOTHER DIVE

The latest Facebook share price is in! According to a statement from SharesPost, Facebook has slipped to $32.10 a share. The auction, involving 50,000 shares, was completed yesterday. The previous auction –50,000 shares on August 31 – led to a share price of $33.
