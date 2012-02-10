Facebook Valuation Surges Past $100 Billion On Private Markets

Photo: Nadine Rupp / Getty Images

150,000 Facebook shares just sold for $44 a pop in a private auction hosted by SharesPost.The trading platform announced the auction results in an email last night.



That stock price values Facebook at more than $102 billion. This follows an auction last week in which investors bought 150,000 shares at a $94 billion valuation.

In the run-up to Facebook’s IPO filing last week, the Journal and All Things D reported that Facebook shares would start trading in May at a valuation closer to $75 billion than $100 billion.

