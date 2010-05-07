Facebook Valuation Soars Past $22 Billion On Private Market

One eager buyer on Sharespost, a private stock market, wants to buy Facebook stock for $75 per share – an implied valuation of $33 billion.



This bull is willing to pay quite a bit more than then the other buyers on the market.

The next 10 bidders, looking to spend $26 million, want Facebook stock for an average price of $50 — an implied valuation of $22 billion.

In July 2009, Russian holding firm DST announced it would invest $200 million in Facebook at a $10 billion valuation.

A source tells us DST has increased that 2% share to 10%, in part by buying employee stock on private markets, so it’s definitely helping drive up that valuation.

