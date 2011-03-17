Facebook Valuation Hitting $75 Billion

Photo: Associated Press

Facebook’s soaring valuation just cannot be stopped.Institutional investors are looking to buy $1 billion worth of Facebook shares from employees at a valuation of either $60 billion or $75 billion, depending on who you ask, the Wall Street Journal reports.



For some perspective, Goldman just raised money for Facebook at a $50 billion valuation in January.

