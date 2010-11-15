Facebook Is Now The Third Most Valuable Web Company In The U.S.

Photo: Associated Press

Facebook shares are trading at $16 on SecondMarket, which puts Facebook’s valuation at $41 billion, Bloomberg reports.At that valuation, Facebook beats eBay ($39.3 billion market cap) to become the third most valuable web company in the U.S. Only Amazon ($74.4 billion market cap) and Google ($193 billion) are valued higher.



Facebook is expected to do just $1.5-$2 billion in revenue this year. eBay just did $2.25 billion in the last quarter.

Of course, revenue comparisons like this don’t really matter for investors. They’re betting on the future of the two companies.

The future for Facebook looks bright. It is the primary place on the web people spend time.

