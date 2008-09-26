Facebook Users: You Get Until Next Week To Complain About The New Design

Facebook will move its last users over to the new design next week, according to a post on the Facebook developer blog. What does this mean? For users who have been complaining and pleading with Mark Zuckerberg to keep the old design, you are officially out of luck (now quit whining).



For developers the story is a little more serious – a number of developers are seeing traffic to their applications drop since the new design was rolled out. Whining won’t help them either, so they’re going to have to figure out how to change their apps — and perhaps their business plans — to adapt to the new design.

See Also:

Is The Redesign Killing Facebook Apps?

Mark Zuckerberg To Facebook Redesign Complainers: Get Over It

Facebook Users Who Hate Change Making Facebook Developers Hate Facebook Users

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.