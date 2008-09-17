Facebook Users Who Hate Change Making Facebook Developers Hate Facebook Users

In the old days, Facebook users who didn’t like changes to their site (news feed, Beacon) would register their discontent by… joining a Facebook group. But now they’re getting downright feisty: Some 800,000 users, desperate to keep their old profiles instead of accepting the site’s redesign, have created developer accounts — presumably to use a workaround that will let them toggle back and forth between the new and old sites.



Inside Facebook points out that the feature exists for developers because they need to maintain their applications on both sites while the new version is being rolled out to everyone. But here’s the catch — in a week or so, when Facebook is finally done migrating all their users over to the new site, they’ll shut down that option for developers, too.

In the meantime, the users who’ve signed up for developer accounts are now pouring into developer message boards with complaints, which probably isn’t a great use of their time. But they’ve done so in such numbers that Facebook had to create a user complaint section on the site. That section hasn’t stopped entertaining confrontations between developers, who just want their message board back, and users, who are fuming over the new design. Like this one:

Developer: Please do what you promise and leave! Let this return to a board for developers to discuss amongst themselves.

User: Annoying isn’t it? When people force you to do view and read and do things that you don’t want to. Strange coincidence that you’re as unhappy with these people as they are with FB… Maybe it’s the best plan after all… get the developers angry. Cause they’re surely not going to listen to the users.

