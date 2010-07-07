Facebook Users To Sheryl Sandberg: "Noone Cares" [SIC]

Facebook just put out a long blog post by COO Sheryl Sandberg that explains “the role of advertising on Facebook.”



The point of the post is fine – “We have designed Facebook to provide relevant and interesting advertising content to you in a way that protects your privacy completely” – but what we really enjoyed are the comments on the video Facebook embedded in the post.

They are a clear, unfiltered look at the people who, along with 500 million or so other people, make this company everyone in the industry has to care about day in and day out.

Our favourites are, ” i don’t care about how and why u advertise facebook,” “I didn’t get it,” and “Noone cares.”

Makes you wonder…

…Why does every post on the Internet have to have a comments thread?

…Why did Facebook write this post in the first place?

…Why does anybody care what their customers think?

…Who are these people that bother to comment on public relations posts from Facebook?

…Can we pretend it’s still the long weekend?

Anyway, enjoy!

