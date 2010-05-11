Facebook Users' Names, Email, Location, And Photos Exposed On Yelp

Photo: Ludovic Toinel

A Web security consultant named George Deglin discovered a way to glean Facebook users’ names, email addresses, current locations, and photos through Facebook’s “instant personalisation” partner, Yelp.com.After discovering the flaw, George contacted both Yelp and Facebook and it has since been corrected, TechCrunch reports.



Thanks to a couple screw-ups and moves to make openness a default, Facebook’s privacy situation is a mess these days. But so far only the media, a couple politicians, and a horde of watchdog organisations seem to care.

Some early adopter types are making a big stink about quitting Facebook, but users aren’t forming the massive protests groups like they have during previous Facebook riots over things like the News Feed launch and Facebook Beacon.

Ethan Beard, director of Facebook’s developer network recently said, “the response from users speaks very, very loudly that they love what we’re doing.”

Why are users so complacent?

Probably because they they don’t care very much about living private lives. They are narcissists (we all are) who love sharing everything about themselves and Facebook helps them do it.

Facebook should be fine, so long as it doesn’t ever accidentally give away real private information, such as social security or credit card numbers.

