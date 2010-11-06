Facebook Users Line Up For Free Jeans At The Gap

Facebook’s big “Deals” product launches with Gap stores today, and Facebook users are lined up at Gap stores around the country, hoping to get one of those 10,000 free pairs of jeans. (If you don’t get free jeans, you can get 40% off a regular-price item, just by “checking in” to a Gap store on Facebook Places.)



A quick Twitter search suggests there are lines at several stores, though we doubt they’re as long as the annual iPhone lines.

Here’s one photo that was just posted on TwitPic. Atlanta-based Sarah DeThomasis tweets, “At @Gap with the Vitrue girls getting our free jeans! I love social media!”

Photo: TwitPic

