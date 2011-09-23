Facebook Users Are About To Riot Over Massive Changes, And This Is Fantastic News For Facebook

Apparently, Facebook is about to totally revamp.



Mashable’s Ben Parr writes:

“I have seen what Facebook is launching on Thursday, and it’s going to change the world of social media. And while I won’t talk about the mind-boggling things Facebook will be launching (Mashable was pre-briefed on the matter and agreed to hold information under embargo at Facebook’s request), I will say this: The Facebook you know and (don’t) love will be forever transformed. The news that will come out of Facebook during the next few weeks will be the biggest things to come out of the company since the launch of the Facebook Platform.”

Already, this news – and some small tweaks that have already gone through – has lots of Facebook’s 750 million users complaining about the change.

For anybody with a stake in Facebook’s success, this fury is great news.

The principle hallmark of Facebook’s run from a small Harvard-only Web site to a service approaching a billion regular users has been Mark Zuckerberg’s willingness to pull the rug out from underneath of those users and change up the site.

He did it adding a News Feed that everyone hated.

He did it adding Facebook Beacon, which came back as the wildly popular Facebook Connect.

He’s done it pushing people to the edge of their privacy comfort zone over and over again.

He’s about to do it again.

We say bravo.

LIVE: Facebook’s Big Day

