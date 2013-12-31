Three-Fourths Of Facebook's Monthly Active Users Visit Daily In Some European Markets

Please note: The Social Media Insights morning email will no longer be free beginning January 2, 2014. It will be delivered exclusively to subscribers of Business Insider Intelligence. Non-subscribers will receive a shorter afternoon version. Sign up for a free two-week trial to BI Intelligence here.

FACEBOOK GROWTH EUROPEAN MARKETS: Well over half of Facebook‘s monthly active users (MAUs) in key European markets return to the service daily, according to a company presentation that was leaked to TechCrunch.

Sweden — 78% of Facebook’s 5 million MAUs return daily.

Italy — 74% of Facebook’s 23 million MAUs return daily.

Turkey — 74% of Facebook’s 33 million MAUs return daily.

Germany — 76% of Facebook’s 25 million MAUs return daily.

France — 69% of Facebook’s 26 million MAUs return daily.

Spain — 67% of Facebook’s 18 million MAUs return daily.

For comparison, approximately 72% of Facebook’s 179 million MAUs in the United States return daily.

The presentation also showed that Facebook has a slightly lower penetration rate in European markets than it does in the U.S. These findings reveal that Facebook has some growth potential in these markets, but not much. It will still need to focus on connecting more people in emerging markets to sustain future growth. (TechCrunch)

In Other News …

REDDIT’S NEW MONETIZATION PLAN: Reddit estimates that “over 250,000 items” were purchased over the holiday through its online marketplace. Most of the items were priced between $US10 and $US25, and Reddit took a 15% to 20% cut of every purchase. The company is now thinking of developing the online marketplace to a level where it becomes Reddit’s main source of revenue. (Reuters)

FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE FACE TAX: A broadcasting watchdog group in France wants to impose a tax on Facebook, YouTube, and other online media giants. The authority argues that French cultural protection laws require such video-on-demand services to “hand over some of their revenues to help subsidise productions.” (Russian Times)

SHARKS ON TWITTER: More than 320 sharks located in Western Australia are now broadcasting their location via Twitter when they swim close to popular beaches. (Sky News)

SNAPCHAT’S WINNING FORMULA: Many analysts dubbed Snapchat the breakout company in 2013. TechCrunch columnist Semil Shah breaks down how the photo-sharing app became so popular this past year. (TechCrunch)

