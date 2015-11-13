The U.S. leads the world in government requests for Facebook user data

American authorities apparently love Facebook’s user data.

The most recent update to the Facebook Government Requests Report, charted here for us by Statista, showed that U.S. authorities asked Facebook for user data 17,577 times. That’s a record since Facebook started releasing this information — the previous record, set in the first half of 2014, was only 15,433 requests. It’s also more than 3x the number of requests that authorities in India, the second-place country, made.

Most of these requests were from search warrants (9,737) and court subpoenas (5,375). Almost 80% of these requests resulted in Facebook returning at least some data for the authorities to use.

