Facebook Just Updated Its iPhone And iPad Apps With Some Must-Have Features

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook released a major update to its iPhone and iPad apps today, adding improved speed to what was once an incredibly clunky and slow experience.The app is rolling out to the App Store now, but you can download it here when it’s ready.



Facebook’s new app does away with HTML5, which caused the previous version to reload new data every time you opened it. Now the app runs natively on your iPhone or iPad for improved speed, up to twice as fast as before.

Facebook also boasts the new app will allow for instant photo updates, thanks to new options at the top of the News Feed that let you snap a photo right away. (Before you had to dig through the app to find the option to upload a photo.)

