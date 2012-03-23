Facebook Photos Are About To Become HUGE

Photo: Facebook

If you thought the new lightbox pictures on Facebook enhanced your photo’s resolution, things are about to get even bigger.The social network giant announced today that users will now be able to view photos in a full screen resolution that is four times larger than what we’re used to seeing.



The maximum resolution at this screen size is 2048 x 2048, making your Facebook albums more high-res than ever.

As updates begin to roll out, look out for the little arrow at the top right corner of each picture. If you see that option, it means the update has arrived to your Facebook account and you can click it to enlarge any photo on the site.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.