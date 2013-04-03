Facebook's Trying To Make It Easier For Advertisers To Track Campaign Success [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Facebook updated its Ads Manager tool so that advertisers have an easier time assessing their campaigns’ successes on the site. Advertisers can list their goals when creating their campaigns — be it new fans or app installations — and then better track those specific results on their campaign summary page.

Deutsch LA created an ad for Dr Pepper 10, “The Manliest Low-Calorie Soda in the History of Mankind.”

The New York Times has a very interactive online ad for Prudential.

Donny Deutsch is on TV again, this time CNN.

Anne Bologna is leaving her post as managing director at MDC. She was at the holding company for two years. Her next move is still unknown.

And Deutsch NY announced five new promotions to executive vice presidents: Matthew George, Talia Handler, Jayme Maultasch, Matt McKay, and Michael Thomas.

Former executives from R/GA, CP+B, and Radar Entertainment formed a new collaborative called Magnetic Collaborative. It’s an “experiential company” that helps clients — currently including Samsung, Google, Citigroup, HBO, and Verizon — execute social, live, brand experiences.

David&Goliath created the campaign introducing the Powerball to California.

The FCC is going to clarity its broadcast indecency policy.

