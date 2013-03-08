Facebook Just Unveiled The Biggest Change To Its Homepage In Seven Years

Photo: Owen Thomas/Business Insider

We just got through a live presentation at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., where the company unveiled a major revamp to its News Feed.Zuckerberg said the goal of News Feed is to create a “personalised newspaper” for users of the most important stuff happening to their friends and in the world around them.



The new design recognises that people are increasingly posting photos, articles, and updates from social apps. It puts all of those in a more visual design that’s consistent across Facebook’s website and its smartphone and tablet apps.

At a recent event, Zuckerberg referred to News Feed as one of three “pillars” of the Facebook experience. It’s the central stream of updates from friends and brands that greets users as they log into the site.

The other pillars are Facebook’s recently launched Graph Search, a search tool which is slowly rolling out to users, and Timeline, Facebook’s profile-page design, of which it’s also testing new versions. So today’s announcement is part of an ongoing refresh of all of the major parts of the Facebook experience.

Below, our running notes on the event.

