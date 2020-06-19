Facebook says it will spend $100 million per year with Black-owned businesses

AP Photo/Nick Wass Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington.

Facebook will spend $US1 billion annually with “diverse suppliers,” including $US100 million with Black-owned businesses, starting in 2021, COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a blog post Thursday.

Sandberg said Facebook will also invest a separate $US100 million in Black-owned businesses this year, including $US25 million with Black content creators and $US75 million on grants and ad credits for Black-owned businesses and nonprofits.

“The past few weeks have compelled us to confront the reality of violence and injustice which members of the Black community face on a daily basis … we need to take action,” Sandberg wrote.

Facebook’s announcement comes as it and other major tech companies face increasing pressure from employees, civil rights activists, and other outside groups to do more to combat system racism.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced in a blog post Thursday that the company will invest more than $US1.1 billion in Black-owned and “diverse” businesses and nonprofits as advocates call on tech giants to take more aggressive action to combat systemic racism.

She said that, starting in 2021 and “every year thereafter,” Facebook plans to spend at least $US1 billion annually with “diverse suppliers,” including $US100 million with Black-owned suppliers, which could including anything from marketing agencies to construction companies that it hires to build its office buildings.

The company also pledged to invest $US100 million this year in “Black-owned small businesses, Black creators, and nonprofits that serve the Black community in the US.”

As part of that investment, Facebook said it will spend $US25 million with Black content creators and $US75 million on cash and advertising credits for Black-owned businesses and nonprofits.

Facebook also announced a range of initiatives aimed at supporting underrepresented communities, such as free and subsidized digital skills training, a space within its app that highlights Black voices, and $US5 million in donations to more than 250,000 Facebook fundraisers (amounting to $US19 each) supporting three racial justice groups: the Equal Justice Initiative, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the Innocence Project.

The announcement comes weeks after George Floyd died in police custody, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism and leading workers at major tech companies to call on their employers to do more to address racial inequality.

Facebook is also facing pushback from employees, civil rights groups, lawmakers, and other critics who say the company isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of racism and violent content on its platform.

